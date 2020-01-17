Subscribe

Hello user

Register Now and get 30-day free trial! Huge discount available on subscriptions.

Free Crosswords

One Down

9x9

play Now

One Down

9x9

The Hindu Cryptic

15x15

play Now

The Hindu Cryptic

15x15

Sudoku-Easy

9x9

play Now

Sudoku-Easy

9x9

Sudoku-Medium

9x9

play Now

Sudoku-Medium

9x9

Sudoku-Hard

9x9

play Now

Sudoku-Hard

9x9

The Sportstar Crossword

15x15

play Now

The Sportstar Crossword

15x15

The Guardian Quick

15x15

play Now

The Guardian Quick

15x15

Everyman

15x15

play Now

Everyman

15x15

Sport On

15x15

play Now

Sport On

15x15

Mini Sudoku

6x6

play Now

Mini Sudoku

6x6

Today's Crosswords

Friday 17-Jan-2020

Clued In (Blogs)

Clued In #4 | Grey areas in grey matter

Discuss clues, grids and more

The Hindu Cryptic

The best from our master crossword setters

Incognito

15x15

“English army officer, in short, follows small child to well known village in Luxembourg (8)”

The Guardian Quick

An easy brain teaser

13x13

“Alternative to spectacles (7,6)”

One Down

A shorter, simpler crossword challenge

Litta Jacob

9x9

“What the ugly duckling actually was (4)”

Mini Sudoku

Number challenges for our younger players

6x6

Get your numbers in order!

Sudoku-Easy

An easy-to-do version of the world's favourite number game

9x9

Get your numbers in order!

Sudoku-Medium

The world's favourite number game for the regular solver

9x9

Get your numbers in order!

Sudoku-Hard

A challenging version of the world's favourite number game

9x9

Get your numbers in order!

Sections

The Hindu Cryptic

6 times a week

15x15

The Guardian Quick

6 times a week

15x15

Everyman

Weekly

15x15

One Down

5 times a week

9x9

Mini Sudoku

Daily

6x6

The Sportstar Crossword

Fortnightly

15x15

Sudoku-Easy

Daily

9x9

Sudoku-Medium

Daily

9x9

Sudoku-Hard

Daily

9x9

Sport On

Weekly

15x15

Clued In (Blogs)

Published Weekly