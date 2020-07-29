Clued In #100 | Say it, don’t shirk it!

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s another simple clue that wants us to think of a single word for a phrase by working out a slightly bookish synonym, and deciphering two regular cluing devices, the container and the letter-picker.
Clue surface: One who keeps away from say, entertaining old minds regularly (7)
Clue types: Letter-pick, containment
Definition: One who keeps away
Answer: AVOIDER
Explanation: First, you take AVER (synonym for ‘say’). Inside it (as indicated by ‘entertaining’) you put an O (abbreviation for ‘old’), I and D (‘minds regularly’ means the even letters of ‘mInDs’). And voila, you get the answer, another word for ‘one who keeps away’. The word ‘from’ is a link word that suggests you get the answer FROM the wordplay.
In case you are not familiar with the word ‘aver’, let me state it firmly and clearly...
aver
sounds like: aye-ver
verb
— to assert or affirm with confidence; declare in a positive or peremptory manner.
Etymology
1350–1400; Medieval Latin advērāre, ad (Latin for to or towards ) + vērus (Latin for true)
~ dictionary.com
