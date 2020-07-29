Clued In #100 | Say it, don’t shirk it!

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s another simple clue that wants us to think of a single word for a phrase by working out a slightly bookish synonym, and deciphering two regular cluing devices, the container and the letter-picker.

The Hindu Cryptic #12999 | 26 Across

Clue surface : One who keeps away from say, entertaining old minds regularly (7)

Clue types : Letter-pick, containment

Definition : One who keeps away

Answer : AVOIDER