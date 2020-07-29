logo
Clued In #100 | Say it, don’t shirk it!

Mihir Balantrapu  |  29 July 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s another simple clue that wants us to think of a single word for a phrase by working out a slightly bookish synonym, and deciphering two regular cluing devices, the container and the letter-picker.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12999 | 26 Across

Clue surface: One who keeps away from say, entertaining old minds regularly (7)

Clue types: Letter-pick, containment

Definition: One who keeps away

Answer: AVOIDER

Explanation: First, you take AVER (synonym for ‘say’). Inside it (as indicated by ‘entertaining’) you put an O (abbreviation for ‘old’), I and D (‘minds regularly’ means the even letters of ‘mInDs’). And voila, you get the answer, another word for ‘one who keeps away’. The word ‘from’ is a link word that suggests you get the answer FROM the wordplay.

In case you are not familiar with the word ‘aver’, let me state it firmly and clearly...

aver

sounds like: aye-ver

verb

— to assert or affirm with confidence; declare in a positive or peremptory manner.

Etymology

1350–1400; Medieval Latin advērāre, ad (Latin for to or towards ) + vērus (Latin for true)

~ dictionary.com

 

If you’re a lover of words, numbers, logic, fun, and you know it, aver it without avoiding it... Click right here and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus!

