Clued In #99 | Don’t kick the bucket, wait for the bailout

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Clue too easy? Never fear, the setter is always near, with a way to make a far-fetched yet fair connection with the definition.
Clue surface: Initially bitter beer in bucket (4)
Clue types:
Definition: bucket
Answer: BALE
Explanation: The first letter of bitter (as indiated by ‘initially bitter’) is B, to which we add ALE (synonym for ‘beer’) to produce BALE, which is a verb meaning ‘bucket’.
The charade is simple enough. The tricky part of this clue is knowing how the word ‘bale’ may be linked to the word ‘bucket’.
You’d think a bale is a bundle (of hay). You’d think a bucket is a bail (of water). But, as it turns out, the word ‘bucket’ can also be used as a verb, as in ‘bucket the water out of the sinking boat’. And ‘bale’ is an spelling variant of the verb ‘bail’. And thus the ’twain meet.
bale
sounds like: bay-uhl
verb
— scoop water out of (a ship or boat).
bucket
sounds like: buck-eht
verb
— scoop (water) out of a ship or boat.
Etymology
Early 17th Century: from obsolete bail ‘bucket’, from French baille, based on Latin bajulus ‘carrier’
~ lexico.com
