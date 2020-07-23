Clued In #96 | Easygoing setters and hardened solvers

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Incognito is the nicest of setters, right? Oh, you think, here’s another Incognito brain-teaser (more like no-brainer)! I shall tie my hands behind my back and solve this puzzle while doing somersaults, reciting the 9-times table backwards, and calculating my tax returns...
And then, you see a mind-bending cluing device that dispels your delusional notion that any setter can ever be treated with disdain. For, this device is as devious as a devilish dervish with deceiving dewy eyes. It is called — wait for it — the...
LIFT-AND-SEPARATE
Clue surface: Lady without country (4)
Clue types: Lift-and-separate; deletion
Definition: country
Answer: OMAN
Explanation: If the word WOMAN (synonym for ‘lady’) loses a W (as indicated by ‘with out’), we are left with OMAN, a country that actually has its own Women’s Day, celebrated on October 17!
In the lift-and-separate, you are supposed to take a wordplay word like ‘without’ and separate it into two components (‘with’ and ‘out’). Then, the word ‘with’ needs to be treated as an abbreviation W, and the word ‘out’ gets the role of a deletion indicator. That’s how, in the above clue, the W was removed from WOMAN to produce OMAN.
In the lift-and-separate, you might have to take a clue like ‘Stress is breakneck indeed (6)’ and get the answer ACCENT (another word for ‘stress’) by putting NEC (which you get by lifting-and-separating ‘break’ and ‘neck’ into deletion indicator and fodder respectively) into (as indicated by the lifted-and-separated ‘in’) ACT (synonym for the lifted-and-separated ‘deed’).
All this lifting and separating is heavyweather, indeed. What do you think of this cluing device? You can let us, and the setters, know down in the comments.
