Clued In #94 | Clue with decorative trimming

Mihir Balantrapu

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In most cryptic charades, you just have to substitute like-for-like terms, or synonyms, to build the answer. But sometimes, the synonym is a descriptive one, and not a like-for-like one.

The Hindu Cryptic #12992 | 12 Across Clue surface : It keeps you warm underneath and trim (8) Clue types : Definition : trim Answer : FURBELOW Explanation : This is simply another word for ‘trim’ made up with FUR (as referred to by ‘it keeps you warm’) and BELOW (synonym for ‘underneath’). ‘And’ is a link word connecting the wordplay and definition. You’re supposed to interpret it as [figure out the wordplay] ‘and’ [there’s your answer]. Sort of like an ‘et voila’!

So, essentially, in the phrase ‘it keeps you warm’, you have to find a synonym for ‘it’. And this ‘it’ is described functionally as something that keeps you warm.

Here’s what a furbelow means...

furbelow sounds like: fur -buh-low noun — any bit of showy trimming or finery; a pleated or gathered piece of material; a puckered flounce for decorating dresses Etymology: (17th Century) Italian faldella, pleat, diminutive of falda, flap, loose end. ~ dictionary.com

