Clued In #94 | Clue with decorative trimming

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
In most cryptic charades, you just have to substitute like-for-like terms, or synonyms, to build the answer. But sometimes, the synonym is a descriptive one, and not a like-for-like one.
Clue surface: It keeps you warm underneath and trim (8)
Clue types:
Definition: trim
Answer: FURBELOW
Explanation: This is simply another word for ‘trim’ made up with FUR (as referred to by ‘it keeps you warm’) and BELOW (synonym for ‘underneath’). ‘And’ is a link word connecting the wordplay and definition. You’re supposed to interpret it as [figure out the wordplay] ‘and’ [there’s your answer]. Sort of like an ‘et voila’!
So, essentially, in the phrase ‘it keeps you warm’, you have to find a synonym for ‘it’. And this ‘it’ is described functionally as something that keeps you warm.
Here’s what a furbelow means...
furbelow
sounds like: fur-buh-low
noun
— any bit of showy trimming or finery; a pleated or gathered piece of material; a puckered flounce for decorating dresses
Etymology: (17th Century) Italian faldella, pleat, diminutive of falda, flap, loose end.
~ dictionary.com
