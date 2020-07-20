Clued In #93 | The stairway to heaven is laden with clues

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a thumb rule for deciphering cryptic clues. Think of the clue as a self-contained localised piece of instruction that contains everything you need to lead yourself to the answer.

Everyman #3839 | 2 Down Clue surface : Road signs every so often involved God (4) Clue types : letter-pick Definition : God Answer : ODIN Explanation : If you select the even letters (as indicated by ‘every so often’) of ‘ROaD sIgNs’, you form the name of the Norse deity who rules Valhalla.

