Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a thumb rule for deciphering cryptic clues. Think of the clue as a self-contained localised piece of instruction that contains everything you need to lead yourself to the answer.
Clue surface: Road signs every so often involved God (4)
Clue types: letter-pick
Definition: God
Answer: ODIN
Explanation: If you select the even letters (as indicated by ‘every so often’) of ‘ROaD sIgNs’, you form the name of the Norse deity who rules Valhalla.
