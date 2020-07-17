logo
Clued In #92 | Who is Jack Robinson?

Mihir Balantrapu  |  17 July 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Sure, the cryptic crossword is supposed to be a word puzzle that tests your vocabulary and language skills. But sometimes, the setter can turn quizmaster, in a manner of speaking, and test your general knowledge.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12989 | Arden | 14 Across

Clue surface: Things happen too fast for him to be called (4,8)

Clue types: Cryptic, General Knowledge

Definition: him

Answer: JACK ROBINSON

Explanation: There is a popular phrase that goes, ‘Before you can say Jack Robinson’. It is used to mean ‘in a jiffy’ or ‘very quickly’ or ‘very suddenly’.

No one quite knows who this elusive or fleet-footed man Jack Robinson is or was, or whether he lived at some point in history, or whether people find his name particularly difficult to pronounce. But the name has lent itself to an idiom dating back to the 18th Century that is evocative of quickness.

