Clued In #92 | Who is Jack Robinson?

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Sure, the cryptic crossword is supposed to be a word puzzle that tests your vocabulary and language skills. But sometimes, the setter can turn quizmaster, in a manner of speaking, and test your general knowledge.
Clue surface: Things happen too fast for him to be called (4,8)
Clue types: Cryptic, General Knowledge
Definition: him
Answer: JACK ROBINSON
Explanation: There is a popular phrase that goes, ‘Before you can say Jack Robinson’. It is used to mean ‘in a jiffy’ or ‘very quickly’ or ‘very suddenly’.
No one quite knows who this elusive or fleet-footed man Jack Robinson is or was, or whether he lived at some point in history, or whether people find his name particularly difficult to pronounce. But the name has lent itself to an idiom dating back to the 18th Century that is evocative of quickness.
If you want to become so good as to completely solve any grid before anyone can say Jack Robinson, click right here and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, an exciting suite of word and number puzzles!
Copyright© 2019, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.