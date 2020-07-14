logo
Clued In #89 | When in dire straits, get shipshape

Mihir Balantrapu  |  14 July 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic crosswording is an expression of logical and creative freedom. A phrase could clue a word. A word could clue a phrase. And then a setter might turn it.

 

Everyman #3838 | 17 Across

Clue surface: Busy, on a boat, in channels that might get congested (7)

Definitions: channels that might get congested

Answer: SINUSES

Explanation: The letters IN USE (synonym for ‘Busy’) are squeezed into (as indicated by ‘on’) the letters SS (abbreviation for ‘a boat’ that comes from Steam Ship). You have to imagine that if something is ‘on a boat’ it is being carried by the SS. Yes, awkward, I know. But this is one of those crosswording conventions you just have to get on board with.

And, of course, everyone nose that SINUSES are ‘channels that might get congested’ from time to time.

 

