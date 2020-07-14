Clued In #89 | When in dire straits, get shipshape

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Cryptic crosswording is an expression of logical and creative freedom. A phrase could clue a word, a word could clue a phrase, and then the setter might turn it.
Clue surface: Busy, on a boat, in channels that might get congested (7)
Definitions: channels that might get congested
Answer: SINUSES
Explanation: The letters IN USE (synonym for ‘Busy’) are squeezed into (as indicated by ‘on’) the letters SS (abbreviation for ‘a boat’ that comes from steam ship). You have to imagine that if something is ‘on a boat’, it is being carried by the SS. Yes, awkward, I know. But this is just a crosswording convention you need to get on board with.
Of course, everyone nose that SINUSES are ‘channels that might get congested’ from time to time...
