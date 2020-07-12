Clued In #88 | Doing crosswords? Don’t count the numbers out!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

You think cryptic crosswords are exclusively a word puzzle? Well, think again. They can sometimes qualify as a number puzzle, judging by clues like this one...

Everyman #3838 | 3 Down Clue surface : Gives evidence: ‘Four quit wild festivities’ (9) Definitions : Gives evidence Answer : TESTIFIES Explanation : An anagram (as indicated by ‘wild’) of ‘festivities’ might be TESTIVIFIES. If ‘four quit’ that gibberish word, IV (‘roman numeral for 4’) is removed from it (TESTI VI FIES) to form TESTIFIES.

More often, the deletion indicator accompanied by a number means that a certain number of letters must be removed. But, if you think cryptics are Greek and Latin, the setter is not afraid to go Roman on you at times!

