Clued In #87 | Clues that power you to the answer

Here’s a lovely clue that shows how different a cryptic answer can be from the sum of its parts. Enjoy the cryptic translation for each of the charade components.
Clue surface: Old bards imbibing a couple of quarters for powers (9)
Definitions: powers
Answer: EXPONENTS
Explanation: We put two Ns (abbreviation for ‘quarters’ as in one of the four directions E, W, N, and S) into an amalgamation of EX (synonym for ‘old’) and POETS (synonym for ‘bards’) to get EXPO(N)E(N)TS, which is a mathematical term for powers that numbers are often raised to when multiplied by themselves.
In case you are wondering about the word ‘exponent’...
exponent
sounds like: ex-pun-ent
noun
— a symbol written above and to the right of a mathematical expression to indicate the operation of raising to a power
— one who expounds or interprets, champions, practises or exemplifies
Usage:
She has become one of America's foremost exponents of the romantic style in interior design.
The exponent 3 in 103 indicates 10 x 10 x 10.
~ Merriam-Webster
