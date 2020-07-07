Clued In #85 | Kindle your brain with charming cryptic clues

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
When you pick up a cryptic crossword, you have to keep your mind open and flexible — especially when reading the surface. That’s a surefire way to stimulate your brain to see multiple angles and word associations.
Clue surface: Kindle’s performance had overwhelmed users in the beginning (7)
Definitions: Kindle
Answer: ACTUATE
Explanation: ACT (synonym for ‘performance’) and ATE (synonym for ‘had’) together envelop (as indicated by the containment indicator ‘overwhelmed’) the letter U (as indicated by ‘users in the beginning’), to form ACTUATE (synonym for ‘kindle’ or ‘stimulate’).
In case you are wondering exactly what ‘actuate’ means...
actuate
sounds like: ack-chew-wait
noun
— to incite or move to action; impel; motivate
— to put into action; start a process; turn on
Usage: The machine is actuated by the motor. Is the average politician actuated by power-hunger or social responsibility?
Etymology: (1590–1600) Medieval Latin āctuāt(us) reduced to action (past participle of āctuāre), equivalent to Latin āctu(s)
~ dictionary.com
To actuate your cryptic crossword acumen, stimulate your brain daily with a challenging puzzle. Click right here, and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, the mother lode of word and number puzzles!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu