Clued In #85 | Kindle your brain with charming cryptic clues

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When you pick up a cryptic crossword, you have to keep your mind open and flexible — especially when reading the surface. That’s a surefire way to stimulate your brain to see multiple angles and word associations.

The Hindu Cryptic #12981 | Avtaar | 20 Down Clue surface : Kindle’s performance had overwhelmed users in the beginning (7) Definitions : Kindle Answer : ACTUATE Explanation : ACT (synonym for ‘performance’) and ATE (synonym for ‘had’) together envelop (as indicated by the containment indicator ‘overwhelmed’) the letter U (as indicated by ‘users in the beginning’), to form ACTUATE (synonym for ‘kindle’ or ‘stimulate’).

In case you are wondering exactly what ‘actuate’ means...

actuate sounds like: ack -chew-wait noun — to incite or move to action; impel; motivate — to put into action; start a process; turn on Usage: The machine is actuated by the motor. Is the average politician actuated by power-hunger or social responsibility? Etymology: (1590–1600) Medieval Latin āctuāt(us) reduced to action (past participle of āctuāre), equivalent to Latin āctu(s) ~ dictionary.com

To actuate your cryptic crossword acumen, stimulate your brain daily with a challenging puzzle. Click right here, and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, the mother lode of word and number puzzles!