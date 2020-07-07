Clued In #84 | Sole object of a cryptic clue is to double up as a hint

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Double-definitions are just the best! Not only that; they are among the easiest!
They take the basic USP of cryptic crosswords — bringing out the enliveningly dual nature of words — and then take it a step further by juxtaposing them right next to each other.
Clue surface: Only fish in the sea (4)
Definitions: Only & fish in the sea
Answer: SOLE
Explanation: The word SOLE can be used both to mean ‘only’ as well as refer to a sort of ‘fish in the sea’.
A double-definition clue that leads to the word ‘sole’? How fin-ticklingly fishy!
sole
sounds like: soul
noun
— a marine flatfish that is important as a food fish, and so called since it is shaped like the underside of a foot.
— underside of foot
adjective
— singular, only, lone
~ lexico.com
To daily experience the rewarding win-win nature of a challenging puzzle, click right here, and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, the mother lode of word and number puzzles!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu