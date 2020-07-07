Clued In #84 | Sole object of a cryptic clue is to double up as a hint

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Double-definitions are just the best! Not only that; they are among the easiest!

They take the basic USP of cryptic crosswords — bringing out the enliveningly dual nature of words — and then take it a step further by juxtaposing them right next to each other.

The Hindu Cryptic #12981 | 7 Down Clue surface : Only fish in the sea (4) Definitions : Only & fish in the sea Answer : SOLE Explanation : The word SOLE can be used both to mean ‘only’ as well as refer to a sort of ‘fish in the sea’.

A double-definition clue that leads to the word ‘sole’? How fin-ticklingly fishy!

sole sounds like: soul noun — a marine flatfish that is important as a food fish, and so called since it is shaped like the underside of a foot. — underside of foot adjective — singular, only, lone ~ lexico.com

