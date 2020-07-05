Clued In #83 | Can’t hide an army on the grid

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hidden-answer clues are among the easist to crack in a cryptic crossword. Get a bunch of these in the bag, and you really make the going so much easier for yourself. Just keep your eyes peeled for indicators like ‘part of’ or ‘to some extent’, ‘found inside’... etc. If you find any such words, start to scan the clue for an answer that might be grouped together and hiding in plain sight like some enemy soldiers.

Everyman #3837 | 9 Across Clue surface : Stir an army, to some extent, somewhere in Albania (6) Definition : somewhere in Albania Answer : TIRANA Explanation : In this clue, nestled inside as a part of (as indicated by ‘to some extent’) ‘stir an army’ are the letters of the Albanian capital, TIRANA.

