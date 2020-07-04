Clued In #82 | Grid and bear it

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Not always is the setter self-involved, clueing themselves into the mix with words like ‘me’, ‘setter’, ‘[insert setter’s pseudonym]’, etc. Sometimes, they give a shout-out to us, their hapless victims.
Clue surface: Exercise after solvers cried (4)
Definition: cried
Answer: WEPT
Explanation: PT is the very Indian abbreviation for ‘exercise’, which stands for “physical training”. It is placed ‘after’ WE (a cryptic way of referring to ‘solvers’).
It’s true, we solvers often cry. Most times, it is in abject distress over the unfathomable clue staring back at us. But sometimes, it involves tears of joy.
