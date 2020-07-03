Clued In #81 | A fine-tooth comb splits hairs

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Punctuation can be ignored in cryptic clues. Two words, even separated by a comma, can be taken together as one entity on which to apply the wordplay indicator. The setter is playful.
Clue surface: Confused man, one tackling universal entities in Kantian philosophy (7)
Definition: entities in Kantian philosophy
Answer: NOUMENA
Explanation: An anagram (as indicated by ‘confused’) of ‘man, one’ (NOMENA) will envelop (as indicated by ‘tackling’) U (abbreviation for ‘universal’) to produce NOUMENA, .
This sort of conflation isn’t kosher with philosophers, though. Kant made it a point to distinguish between a symbol and the thing it symbolised or signified. Then again, a fine-tooth comb will always split hairs.
Question: between the setter and philosopher, who is more a confuser and who the more confused?
If you’re wondering what noumena are...
noumena
sounds like: noo-muh-nuh
singular noumenon
noun
— an entity or thing in and of itself, as opposed to a phenomenon, which is how the entity is perceived.
— (in Kantian philosophy) a thing as it is in itself, as distinct from a thing as it is knowable by the senses through phenomenal attributes.
Etymology: 1790–1800; < Greek nooúmenon a thing being perceived, noun use of neuter of present participle passive of noeîn to perceive; akin to nous
~ dictionary.com
