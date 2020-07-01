Clued In #79 | Simple clues can make you dig deep

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This is how simple and clear a cryptic clue can be. A sort of recipe that, as long as you can read and follow methodically, is guaranteed to produce the answer.

The Hindu Cryptic #12975 | Dr. X | 1 Down Clue surface : Soldier’s son, stylish, needs no introduction (6) Definition : Soldier Answer : SAPPER Explanation : S (abbreviation for ‘son’) + DAPPER (synonym for ‘stylish’) without the D (as indicated by ‘needs no introduction’) gives us SAPPER, which is a word for a soldier who digs trenches.

In case you are wondering what exactly a sapper is...

sapper sounds like: sap -per noun — a soldier employed in the construction of fortifications, trenches, or tunnels that approach or undermine enemy positions. ~ dictionary.com Etymplogy: late 16th Century (as a verb in the sense ‘dig a sap or covered trench’): from French saper, from Italian zappare, from zappa ‘spade, spadework’, probably from Arabic sarab ‘underground passage’, or sabora ‘probe a wound, explore’. (Google dictionary)

To dig deeper into high-quality cryptic crossword puzzles, click right here and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, the mother lode of word and number puzzles!