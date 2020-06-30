Clued In #78 | A quacking shot like a tracer bullet

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Missing the magic of watching live sports? Well, here’s a clue that can give you a shot in the arm with its sheer artistry.

The Hindu Cryptic #12974 | Dr. X | 14 Across Clue surface : Wicket! India’s captain unfortunately gone for duck (6) Definition : duck Answer : WIGEON Explanation : First, you get W (cricketing abbreviation for ‘wicket’), then I, which is the first letter (as indicated by ‘captain’) of ‘India’, and then GEON, which is an anagram (as indicated by ‘unfortunately’) of ‘gone’.

Like a perfectly timed stroke that makes a beeline for the boundary, eluding every diving fielder in its path, some clues are able to weave the multiple charade components of an answer using a single theme.

In case you are wondering what a wigeon is...

wigeon rhymes with (but is not related to): pigeon also widgeon noun — any of several common freshwater ducks related to the mallards and teals in the genus Anas, having metallic green flight feathers, a white wing patch, and a buff or white forehead, including A. penelope of Eurasia and North Africa, A. sibilatrix of South America, and the baldpate, A. americana, of North America. ~ dictionary.com

