Clued In #77 | Clues that pull a number on you for a song

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Check out this simple 5-word clue that you should be able to solve easily as long as you recognise that tunes can be numerical, and that while there is no room for hesitation in an ER, a room for emergencies, ‘er’ is precisely what we might say when a bit hesitant or if the room is tense.

Everyman #3836 | 2 Down Clue surface : Makes dull songs without hesitation (5) Definition : Makes dull Answer : NUMBS Explanation : From NUMBERS (another word for ‘songs’), we remove (as indicated by ‘without’) ER (expression of ‘hesitation’) to get NUMB ER S, or simply NUMBS.

Do you see how much ticklish teasing is packed into even a dull-sounding cryptic clue?

To revel in this exciting duality latent in words, click right here and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, the mother lode of word and number puzzles!