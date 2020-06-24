Clued In #75 | Two rivers with a single source

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When you have a cake in hand, you can either eat it or have it. The setter, bless their soul, isn’t bound by such emprical conditionalities. Here’s how they may make use of a single wordplay word for two charade components, functioning as a different cluing device in each case.

The Hindu Cryptic #12970 | Afterdark | 8 Down Clue surface : Restriction on rivers for animal (8) Definition : animal Answer : REINDEER Explanation : REIN (synonym for ‘restriction’) sits atop (as indicated by ‘on’ in a Down clue) two ‘rivers’ — DEE (example of a ‘river’) and R (abbreviation for ‘river’) to produce the word REINDEER, an ‘animal’.

