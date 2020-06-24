Clued In #75 | Two rivers with a single source

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
When you have a cake in hand, you can either eat it or have it. The setter, bless their soul, isn’t bound by such emprical conditionalities. Here’s how they may make use of a single wordplay word for two charade components, functioning as a different cluing device in each case.
Clue surface: Restriction on rivers for animal (8)
Definition: animal
Answer: REINDEER
Explanation: REIN (synonym for ‘restriction’) sits atop (as indicated by ‘on’ in a Down clue) two ‘rivers’ — DEE (example of a ‘river’) and R (abbreviation for ‘river’) to produce the word REINDEER, an ‘animal’.
To understand the nature of the beast and get into the flow of a setter’s style, you just have to keep attempting their dammed puzzles. Click right here to subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, and guzzle up all the grids you can!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu