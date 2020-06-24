Clued In #74 | Charades for the blind

Mihir Balantrapu |

Just because he has set a crossword, don’t think the setter is above playing pictorial charades with you. As you can see in this charade below...

The Hindu Cryptic #12969 | Afterdark | 15 Across Clue surface : 50% scheme on spectacles; loot primarily to dupe student (9) Definition : student Answer : SCHOOLKID Explanation : First, we have SCH (‘50% scheme’ indicates we need half the letters of ‘scheme’), and then we have OO (because the mischievous setter sees fit to pictorially represent two letter Os as ‘spectacles’ ). Then we get an L (‘loot primarily’ means the first letter of ‘loot’). Lastly, we get KID (synonym of ‘dupe’).

... you have to study their methods, keeping your eyes wide open even when half awake.

To understand a setter’s dialect, you just have to play their puzzles more and more. Click right here to subscribe to THCrosswordPlus, and guzzle up all the grids you can!