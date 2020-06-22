Clued In #73 | Ears open, listen close

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Don’t know an answer off the top? No worries. You can work it out by having an ear for the subsidiary wordplay indicators.

The Hindu Cryptic #12968 | Skulldugger | 16 Across Clue surface : Reddish-purple benches for the audience (4) Definition : Reddish-purple Answer : PUCE Explanation : Another word for ‘benches’ is PEWS, for which a homophone (as indicated by ‘for the audience’) is PUCE, a reddish-purple colour.

If you aren’t able to work it on your own, you can enjoy the reveal that we do here on the blog. Not to lecture, but the great thing about cryptic crosswords is that the revelation can be as enjoyable as the struggle.

pew rhymes with: few, mew, issue noun — a compartment in the auditorium of a church providing seats for several persons — one of the benches with backs and sometimes doors fixed in rows in a church Etymology: Middle English pewe, from Middle French dialect (Picardy) puie balustrade, from Latin podia, plural of podium parapet, podium, from Greek podion base, diminutive of pod-, pous foot ~ Merriam-Webster

