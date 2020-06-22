Clued In #72 | So, I tweeted back LOL....

Mihir Balantrapu |

When you pick up an Everyman crossword, watch out for multiple-word phrases that could be easily be cryptic definitions. Check out the ingenuity of this clue for...

Everyman #3835 | 5 Down Clue surface : Laugh about start of written communication for a lark, perhaps (7) Definition : communication for a lark, perhaps Answer : TWITTER Explanation : TITTER (synonym for ‘laugh’) goes around (as indicated by ‘about’) W (as indicated by ‘start of written’) to produce the answer, TWITTER, which is how a bird such as a lark might communicate.

... ‘TWITTER’ that involves two words that suggest frivolity. The irony being that the actual social media platform can be quite a humourless place.

