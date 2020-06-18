Clued In #70 | Promo for a setter, pour more for the setter

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

The setter is usually a shy bloke. But the setter is also a sly bloke. Look at how they...

The Hindu Cryptic #12964 | Incognito | 30 Across Clue surface : Setter’s commercial for a drink (4) Definition : a drink Answer : MEAD Explanation : ME (the way that a ‘setter’ might refer to themselves) + AD (abbreviation for ‘commercial’ in the sense of ‘advertisment’) gives us MEAD, a olden-time beverage that was usually alcoholic, but is not so much these days.

... plug themselves in their own clues. The word ‘setter’ is a common way of cluing ME in cryptic crosswords.

mead rhymes with: need noun — an alcoholic liquor made by fermenting honey and water. Etymology: before 900; Middle English mede, Old English medu, meodu; cognate with Dutch mee, German Met, Old Norse mjǫthr or mead, Sanskrit madhu or honey, Greek méthy or wine

