Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a vivid surface that you can have a ball with.
Clue surface: Author in love dances on street (8)
Definition: Author
Answer: NOVELIST
Explanation: An anagram (as indicated by ‘dances’) of ‘in love’ is NOVELI. It sits on top of (as indicated by ‘on’) ST (abbreviation for ‘street’) to give us the answer, NOVELIST.
