Clued In #69 | Do the waltz with words

The Hindu Cryptic #12963 | Incognito | 1 Down Clue surface : Author in love dances on street (8) Definition : Author Answer : NOVELIST Explanation : An anagram (as indicated by ‘dances’) of ‘in love’ is NOVELI. It sits on top of (as indicated by ‘on’) ST (abbreviation for ‘street’) to give us the answer, NOVELIST.

