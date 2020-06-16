Clued In #68 | Clues flush with toilet humour

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Not to say that the lavoratory is the thinker’s laboratory, but the best ideas often come to us when we are sitting on the john, don’t they?
Clue surface: Inexpensive stool built around water closet (3-4)
Definition: Inexpensive
Answer: LOW-COST
Explanation: An anagram (as indicated by ‘built’) of ‘stool’ is LOOST, which goes ‘around’ WC (abbreviation for ‘water closet’) to give us the answer LOW-COST.
