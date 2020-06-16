Clued In #68 | Clues flush with toilet humour

Mihir Balantrapu |

Not to say that the lavoratory is the thinker’s laboratory, but the best ideas often come to us when we are sitting on the john, don’t they?

The Hindu Cryptic #12962 | Incognito | 21 Down Clue surface : Inexpensive stool built around water closet (3-4) Definition : Inexpensive Answer : LOW-COST Explanation : An anagram (as indicated by ‘built’) of ‘stool’ is LOOST, which goes ‘around’ WC (abbreviation for ‘water closet’) to give us the answer LOW-COST.

