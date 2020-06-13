Clued In #67 | Clues that make you offers you can’t refuse

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Reading a cryptic clue isn’t supposed to be a mind-bending exercise, really. You can read it just like any other sentence, with its subjects and predicates, verbs and nouns.

All you need to do is imagine the setter mouthing the words of the clue with a straight face and a tongue-in-cheek smirk.

You see, a setter always says what they mean, even if they don’t always mean what they say.

Check out this clue...

The Hindu Cryptic #12961 | Incognito | 25 Across Clue surface : Chinese gang pocketed 50% of dinero returned in West Indian island (8) Definition : West Indian island Answer : TRINIDAD Explanation : Inside (as indicated by ‘pocketed’) TRIAD (example of ‘Chinese gang’), you put NID (‘50% of dinero returned’ implies that DIN, which is half the letters of ‘dinero’, is to be reversed), to get TRI-NID-AD.

And once you have worked out the clue, you can savour and marvel over its allusive artistry. ‘Gang’, ‘dinero’ (De Niro), are all words of a family. Kapeesh?

dinero sounds like: di n-air -oh noun (informal) — money Usage: Their pockets are full of dinero Etymology: Spanish dinero meaning ‘coin’, used as slang for ‘money’ in North America.

Speaking of offers that can’t be refused, have you subscribed to THCrosswordPlus yet? If not, click right here!