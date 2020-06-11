Clued In #65 | Ends justify the means

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

We all know how an acrostic works, right? You take the first letter of each of a set of words, and string them together to form a new word. Well, in a Tail Acrostic, you select the last letter of each of a set of words.

The Hindu Cryptic #12958 | Arden | 10 Across Clue surface : Finally, all the data collected points to these clues (5) Definition : clues Answer : LEADS Explanation : ‘Finally’ indicates that we need to select the ends of the words ‘alL thE datA collecteD pointS’ to form a synonym of the plural noun ‘clues’, which is LEADS.

