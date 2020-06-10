Clued In #64 | This cryptic clue sounds like a tall tale

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a clue you might enjoy if you are a person of short stature, or are a fan of the macabre, or just simply love the sound of a cryptic clue being cracked.
The Hindu Cryptic #12957 | Arden | 26 Across
Clue surface: Became a bit taller, did you say? That’s terrible! (8)
Definition: terrible
Answer: GRUESOME
Explanation: If you ‘became a bit taller’, you probably GREW SOME. The homophone indicator ‘did you say’ turns that into GRUESOME, another word for ‘terrible’.
