Clued In #63 | In clued archaic words, include archaic words

Mihir Balantrapu  |  09 June 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Note the interesting use of the word ‘allows’ to indicate the accommodative or ‘inclusive’ nature of a containment indicator.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12956 | Arden | 2 Down

Clue surface: Money allows girl to get short shrift (7)

Definition: shrift

Answer: PENANCE

Explanation: PENCE (example of ‘money’) contains (as indicated by ‘allows’) AN (‘girl to get short’ indicates that a girl’s name, in this case, ANN, is left incomplete).

Don’t give short shrift to archaic words, lest you find yourself repenting later when faced with a blank crossword grid. It absolutely pays to have an inclusive vocabulary.

shrift

rhymes with: shift

noun (archaic)

— the imposition of penance by a priest on a pentitent after confession

— confession to a priest

Idiomatic usage: short shrift — little attention or unsympathetic consideration in dealing with a person or matter.

Etymology: Before 900; Old English scrift meaning penance

 

