Clued In #63 | In clued archaic words, include archaic words

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Note the interesting use of the word ‘allows’ to indicate the accommodative or ‘inclusive’ nature of a containment indicator.
Clue surface: Money allows girl to get short shrift (7)
Definition: shrift
Answer: PENANCE
Explanation: PENCE (example of ‘money’) contains (as indicated by ‘allows’) AN (‘girl to get short’ indicates that a girl’s name, in this case, ANN, is left incomplete).
Don’t give short shrift to archaic words, lest you find yourself repenting later when faced with a blank crossword grid. It absolutely pays to have an inclusive vocabulary.
shrift
rhymes with: shift
noun (archaic)
— the imposition of penance by a priest on a pentitent after confession
— confession to a priest
Idiomatic usage: short shrift — little attention or unsympathetic consideration in dealing with a person or matter.
Etymology: Before 900; Old English scrift meaning penance
To develop an all-inclusive vocabulary, try cryptic crosswords. Just Subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu