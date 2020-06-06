Subscribe

Clued In #62 | When sound is faster than light

Mihir Balantrapu  |  06 June 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Only in cryptics can you say that you need eyes to be heard and have that make some kind of weird sense.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12954 | Gridman | 1 Down

Clue surface: Reportedly eyes codes to break follies (8)

Definition: follies

Answer: IDIOCIES

Explanation: An anagram (as indicated by ‘to break’) of three Is, or III (‘Reportedly eyes’ indicates that we need a homophone of ‘eye’ in the plural) and CODES (literally ‘codes’) gives us another word for ‘follies’, which is IDIOCIES.

