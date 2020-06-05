Clued In #61 | Look out for feelers

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

It doesn’t matter how cryptic the definition is. As long as you can identify the clue type by recognising the wordplay indicator involved...

The Hindu Cryptic #12953 | Gridman | 29 Across Clue surface : All hints out for workers’ rises (8) Definition : workers’ rises Answer : ANTHILLS Explanation : An anagram (as indicated by ‘out’) of ‘all hints’ is ANTHILLS, which are the insect-world equivalent of skyscrapers built by its proverbial hard workers.

... you can make a molehill out of a mountain!

Want to learn cryptic crosswords and be able to solve like a machine? Subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!