Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic crosswords are full of clever artifice. Does that mean you need to develop...

The Hindu Cryptic #12952 | Gridman | 12 Across Clue surface : Anil heartily skirts top swindle. Capital! (7) Definition : Capital Answer : NAIROBI Explanation : ‘Anil heartily’ signifies that we need the middle letters of ‘Anil’, so we put down NI, which goes around (as indicated by ‘skirts’) AI (in Crosswordese, ‘top’ can be taken as ‘A1’, and the number ‘1’ can be abbreviated as ‘I’, the roman numeral) and ROB (synonym for ‘swindle’) to give us NAIROBI, the capital city of Kenya.

... Artificial Intelligence to solve them?

