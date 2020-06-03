Subscribe

Hello user

Clued In (Blogs)

Clued In #59 | Cryptics are child’s play

Mihir Balantrapu  |  03 June 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a clue that may amuse parents who have struggled with their newborn’s daily duties.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12951 | Karaoke | 5 Down

Clue surface: Got even with baby’s nappy in return (6)

Definition: Got even with

Answer: REPAID

Explanation: DIAPER is another word for ‘baby’s nappy’. ‘In return’, or when reversed, it becomes REPAID.

Want to improve at cryptic crosswords? Take baby steps — first subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!

Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu