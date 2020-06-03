Clued In #59 | Cryptics are child’s play

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a clue that may amuse parents who have struggled with their newborn’s daily duties.
The Hindu Cryptic #12951 | Karaoke | 5 Down
Clue surface: Got even with baby’s nappy in return (6)
Definition: Got even with
Answer: REPAID
Explanation: DIAPER is another word for ‘baby’s nappy’. ‘In return’, or when reversed, it becomes REPAID.
