Mihir Balantrapu

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a clue that may amuse parents who have struggled with their newborn’s daily duties.

The Hindu Cryptic #12951 | Karaoke | 5 Down Clue surface : Got even with baby’s nappy in return (6) Definition : Got even with Answer : REPAID Explanation : DIAPER is another word for ‘baby’s nappy’. ‘In return’, or when reversed, it becomes REPAID.

