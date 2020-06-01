Clued In #58 | Clueless, by the sound of it

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
If you’ve been trying to get your head around home homophone clues, here’s one that will give you a sound understanding as well as a kick!
The Hindu Cryptic #12950 | Gussalufz | 3 Down
Clue surface: Mark makes beer, we’re told (6)
Definition: Mark
Answer: BRUISE
Explanation: BREWS (synonym for ‘makes beer’) sounds like (‘we’re told’ is a homophone indicator) another word for ‘mark’, which is BRUISE.
