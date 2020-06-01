Subscribe

Clued In #58 | Clued, by the sound of it

Mihir Balantrapu  |  01 June 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

If you’ve been trying to get your head around home homophone clues, here’s one that will give you a sound understanding as well as a kick!

 

The Hindu Cryptic #12950 | Gussalufz | 3 Down

Clue surface: Mark makes beer, we’re told (6)

Definition: Mark

Answer: BRUISE

Explanation: BREWS (synonym for ‘makes beer’) sounds like (‘we’re told’ is a homophone indicator) another word for ‘mark’, which is BRUISE.

