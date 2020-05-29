Clued In #57 | Solving clues at the drop of a hat

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a fitting clue...

The Hindu Cryptic #12947 | Hypatia | 4 Down Clue surface : Soft hat from Europe given to fellow explorer in show (6) Definition : Soft hat Answer : FEDORA Explanation : Inside F (abbreviation of ‘fellow’) and DORA (‘explorer in show’ of Dora the Explorer fame), we put (as indicated by ‘given to’) the letter E (abbreviation for ‘Europe’).

... along with a hat-tip to setter Hypatia on the publication of her 25th The Hindu Cryptic crossword puzzle.

Want to improve at cryptic crosswords? Put on the solver’s hat and subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!