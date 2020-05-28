Clued In #56 | Let your locks down during lockdown

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
As the Tamil Nadu government recently gave the nod for hair-dressers and salons to reopen, here is a double-definition clue that makes the cut for today’s blogpost as it gels both definitions together rather well.
The Hindu Cryptic #12946 | Hypatia | 5 Down
Clue surface: Allow what a stylist may do to hair (6)
Definition: Allow
Answer: PERMIT
Explanation: This one is a cryptic double-definition of the word PERMIT, which is a synonym for ‘allow’ and an expression of ‘what a stylist may do to hair’, and that is PERM IT.
