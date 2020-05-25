Clued In #55 | Cross-examine the clue with conviction

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

They say anagram clues are the easiest to work out.

Everyman #3831 | Dr. X | 4 Down Clue surface : Interrogate corrupt cronies about Congress in the morning (5-7) Definition : Interrogate Answer : CROSS-EXAMINE Explanation : CROSINE is an anagram (as indicated by ‘corrupt’) of ‘cronies’, and contains (as indicated by ‘about’) SEX (synonym for ‘Congress’) and AM (abbreviation for ‘in the morning’) to give you CROSS-EXAMINE.

Because, once you identify the definition and think of a plausible answer that fits the word break-up, the anagram fodder virtually gives it away by displaying a large chunk of the plausible answer’s letters right in front of your eyes for you to witness.

And if you already have some letters filled into the grid, those crossing letters can further confirm your suspicion and reinforce your conviction about the answer you had in mind.

Want to improve your vocabulary and reasoning at the same time? Make sudoku and crossword puzzles a staple in your daily diet. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!