Clued In #53 | Think outside the jukebox

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Crossworders are big on lateral thinking. Crossworders are even bigger on rare synonyms with ancient etymologies.

Bung the two together, and you find that the simplest answer with a simple-looking surface can require you to read between, above and beyond the lines.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,940 | KrissKross | 14 Across Clue surface : Just playing “Empty” song (4) Definition : Just Answer : ONLY Explanation : If a electronic music player is ‘playing’, it is ON. An ‘empty song’ is a LAY without its contents, or a L A Y, if you will.

The word lay is old English for a simple ballad or metric poem.

LAY sounds like: lay noun — a short narrative or poem to be sung — a song etymology 1200–50; lai from Middle English; láed, laíd from Old Irish meaning metrical composition, poem

Want to improve your vocabulary and reasoning at the same time? Make sudoku and crossword puzzles a staple in your daily diet. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!