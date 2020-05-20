Clued In #52 | The percentage game

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Oh, you picked literature in school because maths was too daunting? Well, sometimes,cryptic setters can aim for your wits and really make it count!

The Hindu Cryptic #12,939 | 12 Across Clue surface : Leave out, 40% of motor gone in the lift (8) Definition : lift Answer : ELEVATOR Explanation : ELEVA is an anagram (as indicated by ‘out’) of ‘leave’, to which we add TOR (because ‘40% of motor gone’ indicates that we should remove two out of the five letters of ‘motor’).

