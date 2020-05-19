Clued In #51 | Are owls right-wing or left-wing?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Don’t think you can breeze through cryptic crosswords by bookishly memorising all its abbreviations and other predictable clueing devices. Some setters still forve you to think laterally and creatively. And that’s what makes cryptic puzzles...

The Hindu Cryptic #12,938| 22 Down Clue surface : Hood seen at college with a member of parliament (4) Definition : Hood Answer : COWL Explanation : C (abbrevation for ‘college’) + OWL (a group of owls is a parliament. So, by extension, an owl is ‘a member of parliament’) = COWL

... a real hoot!

cowl sounds like: kah -wool noun — a hooded garment, as worn by monks — the hood of such a garment — the hood-shaped covering of a chimney or ventilation shaft. Synonyms: veil, purdah, shawl, hat Etymology: Late Latin cuculla meaning monk’s hood, variant of Latin cucullus or hood

