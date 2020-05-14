Clued In #49 | A puzzle a day keeps one sharp

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

One of the perks of Crosswordese being astutely aware of the intricacies of the language is that it reminds us of simple concepts we, as users of the English language, may have forgotten or become unconscious of along the way.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,934 | Vulcan | 22 Across Clue surface : A grand union for one with insight (8) Definition : with insight Answer : ASTUTELY Explanation : You already have an A (as given by ‘A’). You add to that STATELY (a synonym for ‘grand’), from which you remove (as indicated by ‘for’) the letter ‘A’ (‘one’ is commonly synonymous with the definite article ‘a’) and add a U (abbreviation for ‘union’). So, in effect, you have A + STATELY - A +U = AST A TELY+U = ASTUTELY

If I suddenly woke you up and told you that the word ‘A’ is a synonym of the number ‘1’, you might take a second or two before registering the synergy between arithmetic and the alphabet. If I have a pencil in my hand, I have one pencil in my hand. See? It checks out.

