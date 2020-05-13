Clued In #47 | Solving puzzles at fun-point

Mihir Balantrapu |

You shouldn’t always take a cryptic clue literally and do what it says. That sort of thing could give you a headache.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,933 | Anon | 19 Down Clue surface : Envisage terrible migraine, without source of remedy (7) Definition : Envisage Answer : IMAGINE Explanation : IMAGRINE an anagram (‘terrible’ is a very common anagrind, probably derived from how something terrible usually warrants rearrangement) of ‘migrane’. Now, remove (as indicated by ‘without’) the ‘R’ (‘source of remedy’ is a quirky way of referring to the letter ‘r’) from IMAGRINE (IMAG R INE) to get IMAGINE.

The literal meaning of a cryptic clue, what we call ‘the surface reading’ is almost always misdirection.

In other words, please don’t, after having read the above clue, actually envisage a terrible migraine without source of remedy. Just use the clue to have fun with.

