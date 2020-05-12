Clued In #47 | Solve, as indicated

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
What is the best way to understand a cryptic clue? Try to read it as a set of instructions and indications. Sometimes, the indication can take up a good chunk of the wordplay.
Clue surface: After commencement, kid left stand (5)
Definition: stand
Answer: EASEL
Explanation: First, you put down TEASE (synonym for ‘kid’, the verb), but remove the first letter T (because ‘After commencement’ indicates that we only need those letters of TEASE that occur after its first letter), to get EASE, and then you add an L (abbreviation for ‘left’), to get EASEL, which is a stand for a painting canvas
