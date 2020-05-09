Clued In #46 | Cast actors, but don’t cast them out!

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a nice and easy Reverse Anagram clue to start your weekend with.
The Hindu Cryptic #12,930 | Incognito| 21 Across
Clue surface: Cast mimes (4,3)
Definition: mimes
Answer: ACTS OUT
Explanation: In this Reverse Anagram clue, we are looking for a phrase that means ‘mimes’. And this same phrase, when taken as an anagram fodder alongwith anagram indicator, should spell out ‘cast’.
It so happens that ‘ACTS OUT’ means ‘mimes’. And fortunately, ‘ACTS’ can spell out ‘cast’ when you take it as the anagram fodder and ‘out’ as the anagrind.
Want to get better at solving cryptic crosswords and wondering how to do so? Solve more. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu