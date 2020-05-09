Clued In #46 | Cast actors, but don’t cast them out!

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a nice and easy Reverse Anagram clue to start your weekend with.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,930 | Incognito| 21 Across

Clue surface : Cast mimes (4,3)

Definition : mimes

Answer : ACTS OUT

Explanation : In this Reverse Anagram clue, we are looking for a phrase that means ‘mimes’. And this same phrase, when taken as an anagram fodder alongwith anagram indicator, should spell out ‘cast’.

It so happens that ‘ACTS OUT’ means ‘mimes’. And fortunately, ‘ACTS’ can spell out ‘cast’ when you take it as the anagram fodder and ‘out’ as the anagrind.