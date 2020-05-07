Clued In #44 | A book with tips for tipplers?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

As people line up in various cities around the country to restock their cellars, here’s a clue from Incognito that would give grammar nerds a rush.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,928 | Incognito| 19 Across Clue surface : I chased grammarian Wren’s partner for a drink (7) Definition : a drink Answer : MARTINI Explanation : The letter I is placed after (as indicated by ‘chased’) MARTIN (person who was ‘grammarian Wren’s partner’).

P.C. Wren and H. Martin were authors from the early 20th Century whose High School English Grammar and Composition Book, which came to be known simply as Wren and Martin, really caught on among educationists in post-colonial India as the touchstone for writing in the English language.

Good thing Incognito specified ‘grammarian’ in the clue, or we might have been left wracking our brains trying to think of the name of 16th-Century architect Christopher Wren’s wife!

Want to get better at solving cryptic crosswords and wondering how to do so? Solve more. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!