Clued In #43 | Survivor’s tail

Figuring out what a setter wants you to do can sometimes be like a dog chasing its tail.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,927 | Arden | 16 Across Clue surface : Stop two dogs (7) Definition : Stop Answer : CURTAIL Explanation : When Arden says ‘two dogs’, he is deviously enjoining us to find two synonyms for the word ‘dog’, each in a different sense of the word. So, you get CUR (synonym for the noun, ‘dog’) and then TAIL (synonym for the verb, ‘dog’, as in ‘chase’ or ‘pursue’). Put two and two together and the answer = CURTAIL

The profit being that once you do unravel the twistedness of a simple three-word clue, you feel lucky to have survived to tell the tale!

