Clued In #42 | Not cross with me, are you? xoxo

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic clues are so sly that they can ask you to pick a letter out of a bag that contains not alphabets but mathematical symbols!

The Hindu Cryptic #12,926 | Arden | 5 Down Clue surface : Top copy by Times (4) Definition : Top Answer : APEX Explanation : APE (synonym for the verb, ‘copy’) is placed next to (as indicated by ‘by’) X (mathematical multiplication sign used in ‘times’ tables)

It’s hardly the fault of the symbol ‘x’ for looking like the alphabet ‘X’. But then again, X is used to being overworked. It performs so many functions, including but not limited to serving as a placeholder for an unknown quantity in algebra, as a substitute for the ‘cross’ in Crosswords and that thing that Christ bore, signifying the action of ‘capture’ in Chess, marking a treasure spot, marking an answer wrong, and also blowing a kiss on paper.

