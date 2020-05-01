Clued In #41 | Solve puzzles time to it is

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

It’s not unusual for setters to sometimes speak like Yoda. They can get poetic with their word order. Like we see in the following clue:

The Hindu Cryptic #12,923 | Arden | 6 Down Clue surface : Time to plug extra covers, it’s a pledge (8) Definition : it’s a pledge Answer : MORTGAGE Explanation : MORE (synonym for ‘extra’) envelops (syntactic instruction indicated by ‘covers’) T (abbreviation for ‘time’) and GAG (bare infinitive synonym for ‘to plug’).

Want to get better at solving cryptic crosswords and wondering how to do so? Solve more. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!